Cold front brings little rain but big cool down Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives Thursday bringing clouds, spotty showers, breezy conditions, and a big cool down.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight comes with a few clouds, and a stray shower is possible, with a low of 68 degrees.

Thursday is the first cold front, but the rain coverage isn’t that impressive. We’re looking at a 20% coverage of our area in rain and storms, mainly late morning to the afternoon, as it moves east across our area. This leaves our high around 84 degrees. It’s also a breezier day, with a northwesterly wind 5 to 15 mph, and gusts around 20+ mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Fall Equinox is at 9:03 PM locally Thursday, so this is good timing. We’ll drop to the low 50s by Friday morning, and then spend the first full day of Fall in the mid-70s with sunshine on Friday!

A few clouds pass by Saturday, with a stray shower possible, then more afternoon sunshine and a high of 82 degrees.

If you’re hoping for rain, the second cold front in your First Alert 8-Day Planner brings scattered rain and storms Sunday afternoon to evening, then pushing highs back to the 70s to start next week.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

