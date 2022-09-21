Cracking the case | Escapology opens in Pigeon Forge

Escapology has opened at the Mountain Mile on Teaster Lane.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The newest attraction to open in Pigeon Forge will test your ability to crack the case.

Escapology opened at the Mountain Mile on Teaster Lane.

The escape room game features several different rooms where up to eight of your friends and family can look for codes on how to get out of the room.

This escape game is a little different in that you only play with people in your party and not paired with people you don’t know.

“You solve puzzles, you find keys to unlock locks and all that and you eventually make it out of the room with in an hour. We offer some unique experiences like Scooby-Doo, Murder on the Orient Express and our own unique games as well. It’s a fun experience for everybody,” said Brandon Steinhauer, general manager.

On their grand opening they invited the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Pigeon Forge Police Department where they competed against each other to see who could crack the codes the fastest.

You can check out all of the games they feature here.

Escapology features one room focused on the seven deadly sins.
Escapology features one room focused on the seven deadly sins.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyy Miller and Lucky Clark
Car chase leads to drug bust, two arrests
Jimmy Calloway
Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Derek Geary
Suspect in deadly Alcoa road rage crash charged before
Campbell Colby and Terrell Matthews
Two ‘dangerous’ fugitives wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

Latest News

Spotty showers with a cold front Thursday
Cold front brings little rain but big cool down Thursday
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
More fall festivities to Find Your Fun this weekend
Hotel staff in Sevier County say fans coming into town for home games will take two or three...
Sevier County hotels see boost during UT home games
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley breaks down the impacts of two cold fronts, one of which...
One more pool day? Hot and humid ahead of two Fall fronts