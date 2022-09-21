Cracking the case | Escapology opens in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The newest attraction to open in Pigeon Forge will test your ability to crack the case.

Escapology opened at the Mountain Mile on Teaster Lane.

The escape room game features several different rooms where up to eight of your friends and family can look for codes on how to get out of the room.

This escape game is a little different in that you only play with people in your party and not paired with people you don’t know.

“You solve puzzles, you find keys to unlock locks and all that and you eventually make it out of the room with in an hour. We offer some unique experiences like Scooby-Doo, Murder on the Orient Express and our own unique games as well. It’s a fun experience for everybody,” said Brandon Steinhauer, general manager.

On their grand opening they invited the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Pigeon Forge Police Department where they competed against each other to see who could crack the codes the fastest.

You can check out all of the games they feature here.

Escapology features one room focused on the seven deadly sins. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

