Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights to display new exhibit

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s almost fall, which spells the return of Dollywood’s Harvest Festival. This year, a new exhibit will contribute to the award-winning display.

Hoot Owl Hollow will feature hundreds of pumpkins that celebrate the nocturnal creature.

“I just know folks are going to get a kick out of the new Hoot Owl Hollow,” Dolly Parton said. “And in ‘owl’ seriousness, I hope our guests make their own precious Smoky Mountain memories while they are here. As I look back on my favorite family memories, so many of them took place during this time of year, and I hope our guests leave with those special moments they’ll share forever.”

The new exhibit will be open to the public on Friday, but season pass holders can enjoy the lights on Thursday.

It isn’t the only attraction of the Fall Festival. As the sun sets, guests can walk through immersive harvest-themed displays of “intricately-carved pumpkins” in Dollywood’s Timber Canyon, Wildwood Grove, Wilderness Pass and Craftsman’s Valley areas.

“I think everybody knows I believe every day in the Smoky Mountains is beautiful and truly a gift from God,” Parton said, “but I do feel like fall is when He really puts on a show for all of us to admire and enjoy. As the leaves change, the mountains transform into a patchwork of bright, vibrant colors that make them look as if they’ve come alive. The hot summer days start to fade and crisp, cool winds bring that fresh mountain air down into the valleys and right into my Dollywood. To me, this has to be the most beautiful theme park in the whole world, because no park in the world is built right in the middle of the Smokies!”

Dollywood will host the event from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29 and stay open until 9:00 p.m. each night, giving guests time to spot more than 13,000 carved pumpkins throughout the park. The park is closed on Tuesdays throughout the festival. Those interested can buy tickets here.

