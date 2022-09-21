Don’t have a ticket? UT announces watch party for Florida game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you weren’t able to join fans inside Neyland Stadium for the Tennessee-Florida game, the University of Tennessee announced a way you can still take part in the game-day action.

UT Athletics Director Danny White shared Wednesday that there would be a watch party at Vol Village on Sat., Sept 24. It will kick off at 12:30 p.m. and last until the end of the game.

All fans and students are invited and no game ticket is needed.

When announcing the watch party, White said, “We heard you loud and clear #Volnation - for those that can’t join us in Neyland, come watch the game from Vol Village as we take on the Gators!”

The day is full of events; ESPN College GameDay is returning to campus, WVLT News will be live from campus as part of the Big Orange Kick Off from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Neyland will be checkered inside.

Heading into the game, Tennessee is 3-0 for the first time since the 2016 season and is ranked No. 11 in the AP Top-25 Poll. Florida was placed on the list at No. 20.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Vol fans can watch the game on WVLT News.

