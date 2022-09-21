FAN-alysis | Vol Nation ready for Gators

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s time for our weekly check-in on the pulse of Vol Nation. For this week’s FAN-alysis we touch base with Blake Bohanan who owns shift performance physical therapy, where on Tuesday he was training if all people, former Daytona 500 champ and Knoxville native, Trevor Bayne!

Blake says the Vols are working through those early season kinks and that the best therapy for this Tennessee team would be a win over them Gators.

”Yeah, exactly. I think it would be huge. I think it’d be a turning point for Josh Heupel. Right now, there’s a lot of hype around the program, but me and a lot of other fans feel like maybe we haven’t totally earned it yet. Like we saw him win a tough game against Pitt. We like to see them do it against an SEC opponent. You know, if there’s a turning point in the game and the Gators go ahead, me and other fans are gonna feel like this is happening again. So maybe going up early and keeping Neyland Stadium raucous the whole time. I think it’s gonna be big for the Vols.”

Right on point, Blake! Check out Fanalysis each Tuesday night and be sure to join us on WVLT beginning at 10 a.m. for our Big Orange Kickoff Show from right outside the Stadium on Saturday!

