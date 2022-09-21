FAN-alysis | Vol Nation ready for Gators

UT faithful hopeful for signature SEC win
Vols fan Blake Bohanan weighs in on the hope of success for the Vols matchup against Florida.
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s time for our weekly check-in on the pulse of Vol Nation. For this week’s FAN-alysis we touch base with Blake Bohanan who owns shift performance physical therapy, where on Tuesday he was training if all people, former Daytona 500 champ and Knoxville native, Trevor Bayne!

Blake says the Vols are working through those early season kinks and that the best therapy for this Tennessee team would be a win over them Gators.

”Yeah, exactly. I think it would be huge. I think it’d be a turning point for Josh Heupel. Right now, there’s a lot of hype around the program, but me and a lot of other fans feel like maybe we haven’t totally earned it yet. Like we saw him win a tough game against Pitt. We like to see them do it against an SEC opponent. You know, if there’s a turning point in the game and the Gators go ahead, me and other fans are gonna feel like this is happening again. So maybe going up early and keeping Neyland Stadium raucous the whole time. I think it’s gonna be big for the Vols.”

Right on point, Blake! Check out Fanalysis each Tuesday night and be sure to join us on WVLT beginning at 10 a.m. for our Big Orange Kickoff Show from right outside the Stadium on Saturday!

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyy Miller and Lucky Clark
Car chase leads to drug bust, two arrests
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Campbell Colby and Terrell Matthews
Two ‘dangerous’ fugitives wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
Jimmy Calloway
Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building

Latest News

On Shields Watkins Field
2023 Tennessee football schedule released
Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) throws a pass over Tennessee linebacker Byron Young (6)...
Tennessee locking in on SEC East showdown against Florida
Tennessee locking in on SEC East showdown with Florida
Can we win? FAN-ALYSIS with Blake Bohanan