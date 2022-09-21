Gatlinburg SkyLift Park offering early morning sunrise visits to guests

Deadlines for getting tickets are on Mondays
By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg SkyLift Park started offering its Smoky Mountain Sunrise this September, where people have the chance to watch the sunrise over the Smokies on top of Crockett Mountain.

Tickets are limited each Wednesday, and the deadline to buy tickets is the Monday before your scheduled event. Guests will receive breakfast and a complimentary coffee mug along with the experience.

Ticket prices for adults are $60, $42 for children, and $51 for seniors. Those tickets will be good for the entire day for people to check out other parts of the park, including the SkyBridge, SkyDeck, SkyTrail and Tulip Tower.

The remaining SkyLift surnrise events are as scheduled: Sept. 28, 7:26 a.m., Oct. 5, 7:32 a.m., Oct. 12, 7:38 a.m., Oct. 19, 7:44 a.m. and Oct. 26, 7:50 a.m.

Guests are asked to arrive at the SkyLift an hour before the sunrise. They’ll take the chair lift from the bottom up to the top of Crockett Mountain.

Tickets for the events can be found here.

