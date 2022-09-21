Husband, wife arrested in car theft ring after manhunt, Roane Co. sheriff says

Christopher Keith Walker and Jacklyn Walker are being held without bond.
Christopher Keith Walker and Jacklyn Walker
Christopher Keith Walker and Jacklyn Walker(RCSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A four-day manhunt ended in a husband and wife being arrested and charged in an alleged car theft ring, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

A large-scale manhunt that spanned over four counties by multiple agencies on Tuesday, Sept. 20 resulted in Christopher Keith Walker and Jacklyn Walker being arrested in the Clay Hollow Road area, officials said.

Christopher was charged with violation of probation and motor vehicle theft over $10,000 and Jacklyn was arrested and charged with theft of property over $10,000. A release from the sheriff’s office stated the investigation would result in “multiple” jurisdictions having several felony charges on both Walkers.

RCSO was assisted by Knox County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit, the United States Marshalls Office Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force, the Sweetwater City Police Department. In addition sheriff’s offices from Monroe, McMinn, Meigs and Loudon also assisted.

“Without the cooperation of the public and the listed agencies above, these two serial car thieves would not have been apprehended. This is a prime example of Agencies pulling resources together and working as one, to make this arrest as quick and safe as possible,” Chief Deputy Tim Hawn stated.

Both Walkers are being held without bond.

