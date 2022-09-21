Inmate saved from overdosing by Hamblen County Jail staff

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officer Cassie Bell had just finished her eight o’clock check at the Hamblen County Jail when she heard a disturbance from one of the female inmates’ cells.

“Sometimes, they just kick the door just to be kicking the door, but when they start screaming that she’s not breathing and stuff you have to take action,” said Bell.

At that point, she and Officer Angela Hodge quickly got to the cell and saw the woman unresponsive from what the staff said was an overdose.

“It was very scary, and I’d rather never experience that again,” said Hodge.

Immediately, the two officers thought back to their training and performed CPR as they called out for nurse Brandy Klein who arrived just moments later. Then, Klein gave the woman Narcan which brought her back to consciousness and effectively saved her life.

“It’s life or death, and you don’t want nobody to die,” said Klein.

After the female inmate was revived, she was taken to a nearby hospital where she continued to get treatment.

For Hodge and Bell, it’s the first time they’ve ever dealt with an overdose but it’s an all too familiar issue for Sheriff Chad Mullins.

“These people don’t know what they’re taking now with the heroin and fentanyl, and it’s what causing the overdose,” said Mullins.

The sheriff added that he sees drugs found in the jail multiple times a week but has a solution as to how they can solve the problem. He said within the next week, the jail will have a full body scanner that uses x-ray technology to see if an inmate has drugs hidden inside their body.

“It will prevent and stop people from bringing in contraband into our jail,” said Mullins.

Klein, Hodge and Bell all received a letter of commendation from the Sheriff for their quick action.

PRESS RELEASE 9/20/22 ~ Two Officers with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office and a nurse at the Hamblen County Jail... Posted by Hamblen County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.