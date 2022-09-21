More fall festivities to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are more fall festivities this weekend for you and the family to Find Your Fun!

Friday, September 23th:

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival kicks off on Friday. Guests will be able to check out fall-themed displays throughout the park. New this year is the Hoot Owl Hollow which will feature owl-themed pumpkin displays. Season ticket holders can get a sneak peek of the displays on Thursday. It opens to the public on Friday.

The Townsend Fall Heritage and Bluegrass Festival is this Friday and Saturday at the Smoky Mountain Visitor Center. There will be craft and food vendors along with some bluegrass music. The festival is free and starts at 10 a.m. on both days. Parking will cost you just $10. Proceeds go to the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department.

Circle R Farms in Rockwood opens up on Friday! You and the family can go enjoy the farm’s one-of-a-kind corn maze, hayrides, the pumpkin patch, and much more. Tickets are $12 and kids two and under are free. Parking is also free. The farm opens up at 5 p.m. central time so 6 p.m. eastern time.

Saturday, September 24th:

Oakes Farm in Corryton also opens up this weekend. Oakes Farm has some unique things to do such as the flower fields and animal exhibit. The kids can play in the corn box and on the giant hay pyramid. It opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Tickets are cheaper during the week and if you buy them online.

Saturday and Sunday is the Cumberland Homestead Apple Festival. The best part is it’s only $5 for the entire weekend, kids 10 and under are free, and parking is free! There will be crafters, antiques, a petting zoo, live music, tons of food, and fun activities for the kids. The festival opens up at 9 a.m. central time both days.

