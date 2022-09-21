One more pool day? Hot and humid ahead of two Fall fronts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a hotter day, but at least a couple of cold fronts are on the way, just in time to kick off fall!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear, with patchy fog developing, and a low around 63 degrees.

Wednesday is a little hotter, as we top out around 92 degrees. The humidity makes it feel several degrees hotter again, so stay hydrated! It’s a sunny day, with a light breeze out of the southwest.

Tonight comes with a few clouds, and a stray shower is possible, with a low of 68 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is the first cold front, but the rain coverage isn’t that impressive. We’re looking a ta 20% coverage of our area in rain and storms, mainly late morning to the afternoon, as it moves east across our area. This leaves our high around 84 degrees. It’s also a breezier day, with a northwesterly wind 5 to 15 mph, and gusts around 20+ mph.

The Fall Equinox is at 9:03 PM locally Thursday, so this is good timing. We’ll drop to the low 50s by Friday morning, and then spend the first full day of Fall in the mid 70s with sunshine on Friday!

A few clouds pass by Saturday, with a stray shower possible, then more afternoon sunshine and a high of 82 degrees.

If you’re hoping for rain, the second cold front in the your First Alert 8-Day Planner brings scattered rain and storms Sunday afternoon to evening, then pushing highs back to the 70s to start next week.

