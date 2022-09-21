Sevier County hotels see boost during UT home games

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When Knoxville hotels fill up during home football games, Sevier County sees the benefits.

Hotel staff in Sevier County said fans coming into town for home games will take two or three extra days and get some Smoky Mountain time in.

Some of the most popular areas to visit from in the fall are Florida and Alabama.

Hotel officials said it’s not a huge business but it does help.

“Here it’s a little more incremental business, it helps. I’ve noticed, it’s not scientific, I’ve noticed whenever the teams are south of us they come up here a lot,” said Karl Thomas at the Ramsey Hotel & Convention Center.

So far this season Thomas said there have been a lot of last minute bookings.

