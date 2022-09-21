Suspect in deadly Alcoa road rage crash charged before

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The suspect in the deadly Alcoa road rage crash has faced charges before, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WVLT News.

Derek Geary, 58 of Maryville, was charged with vandalism of property greater than $1,000 on March, 16. BCSO deputies were sent to ABJ Custom Powder Coating in Louisville for an alleged hit and run. Officers spoke with Cameron Clowers, the owner of a 2018 Chevrolet SLV that had received damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Clowers told police that Geary quit his job “for being unruly when explained to do a simple task,” the report stated. Geary reportedly started to grab his tools, put them in his 1989 Chevrolet pickup truck and leave “in an aggressive manner.”

Clowers watched as Geary left the parking lot and noticed he reportedly made a quick “swerving motion with his truck,” hitting Clowers’ truck before driving away. Clowers said this act was on purpose and caused over $1,000 worth of damage.

Officers found footage that confirmed Clowers’ story, according to the report. Warrants were issued for Geary’s arrest, and officers found him later that day.

Geary reportedly told police that his windows were fogged up when he was leaving the parking lot and he thought something was thrown at his truck. He hit Clowers’ truck in retaliation and left the scene because he was afraid of retaliation, according to the police report. Geary was then taken into custody.

On Sept. 17, Geary was involved in a deadly road rage crash that closed Alcoa Highway at the Hunt Road exit for hours. The family of the victim, William Carroll, 34, of Maryville, started a GoFindMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.

WVLT News has reached out to both Clowers and Carroll’s family for comment but have not heard back.

