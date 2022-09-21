Teen injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating

Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Knoxville Police Department cruiser(Knoxville Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old man was found shot in Knoxville Tuesday night, prompting an investigation by the police department.

Officers responded to the report at around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 20. Once on the scene at 2230 Kenner Avenue, they found a teen near a playground who had been shot.

KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland said he was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries that are not life-threatening.

A loaded handgun and several spent shell casings were found near the man, Erland said. In addition, “multiple” apartments within the complex were damaged by gunfire.

The shooting remains under investigation by the KPD Violent Crime Unit.

Those with information should contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

