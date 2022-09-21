Tennessee locking in on SEC East showdown against Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 11 Tennessee was back on the practice field Tuesday morning in preparation for its SEC opener on Saturday afternoon against No. 20/22 Florida at Neyland Stadium.

A focal point for the Vols defensively this week will be containing Florida’s dynamic quarterback, Anthony Richardson, who has shown the ability to be effective with both his arm and his legs.

”He’s a great athlete, and not just a guy who runs fast,” UT Linebackers Coach Brian Jean-Mary said of Richardson. “He can make moves in space and has a live arm as a quarterback. He’s the total package. You see the athletic ability pop off the screen in certain plays. He’s going to be a big-time challenge for us.”

UT’s experienced and deeper linebacker group will play a major part in trying to slow down Richardson and the Gators’ offense. ”When you get to a program, and you build it the way we want to have it built, every week should be a fight to see who’s going to be a starter,” Jean-Mary said. “No one is going to stand out over another one.

On the other side of the ball, Tennessee knows it will need to be balanced offensively this week in order to find success against a stout Florida defense. After seeing the success that South Florida had on the ground against UF last weekend, Running Backs coach Jerry Mack knows it’ll be important for the Big Orange to establish the ground game early and often.

”You can see we took a step last week against Akron, just for the simple fact we got different bodies involved, different people involved,” Mack said in regard to the run game’s improvement through three games this season.

Saturday’s sold-out contest is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on CBS and locally on your All Vol station, WVLT.

ESPN’s College GameDay will also be live on campus at Ayres Hall on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon ET.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.