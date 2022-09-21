Tillman status remains uncertain for Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee had no update on standout receiver Cedric Tillman as of Wednesday.

The senior injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. He remained on the field for a bit before being helped up, noticeably hobbling, Tillman would walk off under his own power.

He did not return to the field in the second half, beginning treatments on the ankle immediately.

Our partners at Volquest told us Tillman was living in the training room and to their knowledge, has not done anything on the practice field this week.

If the game were played Wednesday, it was expected that the talented receiver would not play. However, there are still a few days to go.

The Vols host SEC east Rival Florida Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on WVLT and CBS.

