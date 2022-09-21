Tillman status remains uncertain for Saturday

UT star receiver continues to receive treatment for sore ankle.
Tennessee wide receiver
Tennessee wide receiver(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee had no update on standout receiver Cedric Tillman as of Wednesday.

The senior injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. He remained on the field for a bit before being helped up, noticeably hobbling, Tillman would walk off under his own power.

He did not return to the field in the second half, beginning treatments on the ankle immediately.

Our partners at Volquest told us Tillman was living in the training room and to their knowledge, has not done anything on the practice field this week.

If the game were played Wednesday, it was expected that the talented receiver would not play. However, there are still a few days to go.

The Vols host SEC east Rival Florida Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on WVLT and CBS.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyy Miller and Lucky Clark
Car chase leads to drug bust, two arrests
Jimmy Calloway
Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game
Derek Geary
Suspect in deadly Alcoa road rage crash charged before
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

Construction crews work at the site where a new bowling alley concept is coming to downtown...
New shops, restaurants, housing coming to downtown Maryville
Nearly $447 million will go towards projects to expand broadband in rural areas.
Tennessee invests nearly $450 million towards expanding broadband
Hand, Foot, and Mouth
Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville
Spotty showers with a cold front Thursday
Cold front brings little rain but big cool down Thursday