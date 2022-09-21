Varsity All Access | Notable games for Week-6

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have reached the back side of the 2022 high school football season schedule. The marquis matchup of the week takes place in Alcoa on Thursday night as the Tornadoes welcome in Knoxville West. Also on the schedule, Maryville travels to Science Hill, Greeneville at Dobyns-Bennett and our VAA Game of the Week, Karns at Carter.

WEST (5-0) AT ALCOA (5-0) - 7PM

This week in high school football kicks off with a extravaganza. The unbeaten and 2nd ranked West Rebels (Class-5A) will face undefeated and #1 ranked Alcoa Tornadoes (Class-3A). Both teams are off to impressive starts, while dominating their opponents. The Tornadoes are putting up nearly 45 points per game, while Lamar Brown’s Rebels are only giving up 8 points per game. Both teams are solid and don’t beat themselves. Last season, Alcoa won a thriller at West. The Rebels will be looking for a little revenge this time around, You can watch it all unfold Thursday night beginning with the pregame show at 6:30 P.M. kickoff is around 7:00 on MyVLT.

KARNS (4-1) AT CARTER (2-3) - 7PM

Our Varsity All-Access Game of the Week takes us to Carter where the Green Hornets look to get back to .500 with a win over Karns. Problem is, this is not your parent’s Karns team. The Beavers, behind the running of Class-5A Mr. Football Desean Bishop, have been gnawing through the competition. Bishop has already rushed for over a thousand yards and is on pace to win back-to-back Mr. Football titles. Meanwhile, after losing their first three games, the Hornets have won two straight games including a 56-8 over Scott last week.

MARYVILLE (4-1) AT SCIENCE HILL (3-2) - 7PM

The mighty Maryville Red Rebels take top running back and Virginia commit Noah Vaughn to upper East Tennessee Friday night to face the Science Hill Toppers. The Toppers are 2-3 on the season. Both teams have a common opponents in Powell with the Toppers sliding by the Panthers, 31-24 and the Red Rebels winning handily, 38-13. Maryville’s only loss came to arch rival Alcoa at home.

BEARDEN (3-2) AT FULTON (2-3) 7PM

It’s been an interesting season for first year Bearden head coach, Josh Jones. After falling to West in their season opener, the Bulldogs reeled off three straight wins before falling to Maryville last week in Blount County. The Falcons, who had lost three straight, stopped the bleeding last Friday by scoring 61 points in a 61-55 win over Gibbs. Fulton’s talented Mr. everything, quarterback MarMar Jackson, accounted for over 400 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win.

GREENEVILLE (5-0) AR DOBYNS-BENNETT (5-0) - 7PM

It’s another battle of unbeatens as Greeneville travels to Kingsport to take on 5-0 DB. The Indians are ranked 5th in the state in Class-6A while the Greene Devils sit atop the Class-4A standings. Should be a fun one at DB Friday night.

To find out results from that game and all the Varsity Access Showdowns, be sure to join us for our Varsity All Access Report at 11pm in WVLT.

