Will your car seat protect your child?
Knoxville Police Department officers are hosting a Child Safety Seat Checkpoint on Sept. 27.
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of all car seats are not installed correctly, according to Knoxville Police Department officials. To fix this issue, KPD officials are hosting a Child Safety Seat Checkpoint on Sept. 27.
A certified car seat technician will check car seats by appointment only on Sept. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 865-215-1300 or email carseatcheckpoint@knoxvilletn.gov.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.