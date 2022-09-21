Will your car seat protect your child?

Knoxville Police Department officers are hosting a Child Safety Seat Checkpoint on Sept. 27.
Knox County participates in child passenger safety
Knox County participates in child passenger safety
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of all car seats are not installed correctly, according to Knoxville Police Department officials. To fix this issue, KPD officials are hosting a Child Safety Seat Checkpoint on Sept. 27.

A certified car seat technician will check car seats by appointment only on Sept. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call 865-215-1300 or email carseatcheckpoint@knoxvilletn.gov.

Did you know that nearly half of all car seats are installed incorrectly? Get help from one of our certified car seat...

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Tuesday, September 20, 2022

