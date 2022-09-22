Annual Wears Valley Fall Festival to take place in October

The event serves as the biggest annual fundraiser for Keep Sevier Beautiful.
Wears Valley Fall Festival
Wears Valley Fall Festival(Keep Sevier Beautiful)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 9th annual Wears Valley Fall Festival presented by Keep Sevier Beautiful will host an autumn getaway for guests in October.

The festival, located at 3179 Wears Valley Road, includes sixteen acres of family fun including crafters, activities, entertainment, children’s events and food. Guests can participate in the fun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday but will close at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“This Fall Festival truly offers something for everyone,” said Lisa Bryant, Executive Director of Keep Sevier Beautiful. “Anyone wanting to enjoy the true Smoky Mountain Heritage can find it here. The most unique element is something only Keep Sevier Beautiful can do – teaching how to be more sustainable at every turn.”

Local favorite Jimbo Whaley will perform on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. In addition, Elvis, Matt Prater, Jesse Priest, Willie Franklin and many more will be in attendance, event officials said.

The event serves as the biggest annual fundraiser for KSB.

More information can be found on the festival’s website.

