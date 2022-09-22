A cold front “blows” into town today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a couple of cold fronts in this First Alert 8-Day Planner. The first one is breezy with spotty rain, and the second brings better rain chances.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with a few clouds, and a stray shower is possible, with a low of 68 degrees.

Thursday is the first cold front, but the rain coverage isn’t that impressive. We’re looking at a 20% coverage of our area in rain and a stray storm, late morning to the afternoon, as it moves east across our area. This leaves our high around 86 degrees. It’s also a breezier day, with a northwesterly wind 5 to 15 mph, and gusts around 20+ mph.

The Fall Equinox is at 9:03 PM locally Thursday, so this is good timing. We’ll drop to the low 50s by Friday morning, with a cool breeze still up to 10 mph and a clearing sky!

LOOKING AHEAD

We can spend the first full day of Fall in the mid 70s with sunshine Friday!

I'm All Vol forecast for Saturday's home game against Florida. (WVLT)

Scattered clouds increase Friday night and are in and out at times throughout Saturday. This leaves the day overall partly cloudy, with some more afternoon sunshine and a high of 82 degrees. A stray shower is possible in the morning and then again at night, but that I’m All Vol forecast is right in the middle of the day with more sun at times. We actually hit the high right at kickoff, so if you’re tailgating or in Neyland, at least it will cool off when we’re celebrating (hopefully) a win over Florida!

If you’re hoping for rain, the second cold front in the your First Alert 8-Day Planner brings scattered rain and storms Sunday afternoon to evening, then pushes highs back to the 70s to start next week. We’ll have some nights in the upper 40s too!

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.