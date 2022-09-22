East Knoxville kitchen launches free family meal pilot program

Each family received a healthy meal with fruit and a recipe card, which details how to prepare the meals at home.
Since the kitchen sits in the middle of what’s considered a food dessert, neighbors are sometimes welcomed to hot meals at a lower price.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville company, Real Good Kitchen, has recently launched a pilot program with the YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Center and the Shora Foundation to provide more than 100 free meals to 24 families over the course of seven weeks during the summer.

Each family received a healthy meal with fruit and a recipe card, which details how to prepare the meals at home.

“We made sure each recipe was crafted with affordable/accessible ingredients and that the recipe was easy even for people who do not have much experience cooking,” program coordinator for the Real Good Kitchen program Hannah Donahue said. “While there are many barriers to cooking healthy meals at home that we can’t solve, we were intentional with our choices and look forward to adapting it with feedback from participants as we move forward.”

Owner Bailey Foster told WVLT News that some 40 customers rent out their shared commercial kitchen to help grow their mom and pop business. The potent aromas of everything from Cuban empanadas to North African and Ghanaian stews fill a mixing pot of cultures that has created a new community in the Scruffy City.

“The whole point of the kitchen was to create equity and opportunity in the food industry so that more folks could afford to follow their dreams and start and grow their food businesses,” Bailey said.

Since the kitchen sits in the middle of what’s considered a food dessert, neighbors are sometimes welcomed to hot meals at a lower price.

To explore the variety of Knoxville restaurants or learn more about the summer pilot program, click here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyy Miller and Lucky Clark
Car chase leads to drug bust, two arrests
Jimmy Calloway
Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game
Derek Geary
Suspect in deadly Alcoa road rage crash charged before
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

The Shrimp Dock say's they'll sell about 2,000 pounds of gator meat this week alone.
Alligator sold all week ahead of Vol’s matchup with Florida
Hand, Foot, and Mouth
Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville
Tailgating with Tennessee Tom The End Zone Gnome
Knoxville neighborhood adopts new Tennessee mascot
Knoxville neighborhood adopts new Tennessee mascot
Knoxville neighborhood adopts new Tennessee mascot