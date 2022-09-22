Fentanyl, guns, money seized from Morristown home

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Law enforcement personnel seized drugs, guns and cash from a Morristown home Friday, according to the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies searched a home located at 4138 Sanoria Lane on Sept. 16, where Travis Crigger lived, a release stated. Once inside, they recovered five bags containing 165 grams of a crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, 6.27 grams of a purple powder substance that tested positive for fentanyl and a white rock substance, weighing 0.78 grams that tested positive for flurofentanyl.

In addition, investigators found 12 clindamycin hydrochloride pills, several digital scales, a Savage 308 rifle, a Marlin .22 rifle and $2,702.

Additional information about arrests and/or suspects in the search was not released.

HAMBLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE NARCOTICS VICE/GANG UNIT On 09/16/22, deputies with the Hamblen County... Posted by Hamblen County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.