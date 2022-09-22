Heupel hypes up big game at Vol Calls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday night means Vol Calls during football season.

Head coach Josh Heupel, the voice of the Vols Bob Kesling and Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com got together to talk Tennessee football in advance of the big Florida game and the top Vol couldn’t hold back his excitement about the fast approaching weekend saying, “You work to get these opportunities now enjoy and embrace the moment prepare the right way our guys have done that we still got a few more days and then let it rip man and just compete your butt off. I can’t wait the energy that’s starting to build up in the city around campus. You know, we’re gonna get to game day and have a lot of fun.”

Coach Heupel discussed several different topics Wednesday night including depth at the receiver position with Cedric Tillman banged up, ”Yeah, we’ll find more out about Cedric and the other guys that were nicked. Up from last week as we finish the week out. I think it’s important you know that the guys that have seen action have played really well. We got a lot of confidence in those guys.”

While not on the air, Heupel was busy taking pictures with and signing autographs for the fans and you never know what they might ask to sign, like a mustard bottle and a golf ball. A little fun harkening back to last year’s Ole Miss game at Neyland Stadium.

Holding mustard bottle and golf which they had signed by head coach Josh Heupel (Rick Russo)

But this week it’s Florida and a guy who’s seen his share of showdowns with the Gators is UT Director of Broadcasting and play-by-play man Bob Kesling who said of the rivalry, “ It was obviously the first SEC game almost every single year. You also know it’s a big game in the SEC east, and you know back in the day when you wanted to win the SEC east, you had to win this game and, and so it still carries a lot of importance. And I think both teams understand that this, this could launch you into a really great season. And it’s, it’s all it’s the SEC opener so you know how important is.”

You can hear bob on the vol network Saturday and of course, watch the game on WVLT and CBS.

All the fun starts at 10 a.m. as WVLT News will get you ready like none other with our Big Orange Kick Off show that’ll take you all the way through the Vol Walk at 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

