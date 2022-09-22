Knoxville man convicted in 38 counts of child sex crimes

One of the victims came forward to a counselor, who alerted authorities, leading to the investigation and convictions.
Wayne Smith, 57
Wayne Smith, 57(DA Charme Allen's Office)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was convicted of 38 counts of child sex crimes Thursday, according to a release from the office of District Attorney General Charme Allen.

Wayne Smith, 57, abused two children for years, the release said. Smith acted as a father figure for the victims, and sexually assaulted them from ages seven until 16 and ten until 13 respectively, according to the release.

“These children were abused for years,” said Allen. “Thanks to the bravery of these victims, no more children will be harmed by this defendant.”

Smith was convicted of multiple counts each of rape of a child, attempted rape of a child, rape, aggravated statutory rape, statutory rape by an authority figure, aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery by an authority figure.

