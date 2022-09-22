Knoxville neighborhood adopts new Tennessee mascot

By Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville neighborhood adopted Tennessee Tom The End Zone Gnome as their mascot and good luck charm. Tennessee Tom is a supersized gnome with the same color orange as the Vols. He is about 4 feet high with a big power ‘T’ on his head.

Tennessee Tom’s owner, Charles Cunningham, is a longtime Vol fan. He saw his head sticking out at a store and said he knew he had to buy the orange gnome. He added the power T and several accessories. You might see Tom in his yard, driving around campus, or on campus tailgating on a Saturday.

“People will stop and take pictures of them and ask where we got him. Luckily we haven’t had any Gator fans have any negative feedback. Hopefully, we don’t. Depending on how the game goes this weekend we’ll see what happens,” said Cunningham.

The gnome is well-loved by neighbors. Neighbor Greg Goodman said neighbors accepted the gnome and they love him. Goodman even wrote a song about Tennessee Tom.

“Everybody’s got a crazy neighbor right? We pull in one day and he has this big orange thing out in the driveway and he’s so proud of it and we sat around and thought how much fun it could be to create a neighborhood, the neighborhood Vol, a mascot something like that,” said Goodman.

The Vols haven’t lost a game since Tom has been around, leading Cunningham to call the gnome a good luck charm.

