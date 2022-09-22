Multi-million dollar recovery center opening in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar recovery center, aimed at helping people overcome substance abuse issues, is opening in Knoxville on Friday. City officials said it will be the first of its kind in the city.

Thursday was the open house ceremony for The Gateway, located on West 5th Avenue in Knoxville. It’s a $3.3 million, 28,000 square-foot facility. It’ll serve as a recovery community center.

“There’s a huge need,” said Karen Pershing, director of the Metro Drug Coalition. She said the facility will offer several types of therapy, like music, arts, one-on-one, and they’re going to offer longer term help.

“We know that recovering from a substance use disorder before the brain is healthy can take anywhere from 12-24 months,” said Pershing.

She said other facilities offer treatment up to 30 days, and that The Gateway will help people regardless of which stage of recovery they’re in.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said the community needs a facility like this.

“When we look at the economic damage across the state of Tennessee, it’s probably $2 billion, shattered families, ruined lives. Addiction remains a huge, huge issue,” said Jacobs.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon pointed out that 60% of the homeless population struggle with substance abuse disorders. She believes The Gateway has the foundation to help people.

“The Gateway will provide that sense of community, accountability, and hope that will help people stay on a path to success,” said Kincannon.

Pershing said one of her goals is to help people recover from substance abuse, and eventually have them comeback to the facility to help others.

Phase one of the project opens Friday. Phase two involves a fitness center and a coffee shop, which is going to be open to the public, and the money from that coffee shop is going to go to The Gateway. Phase two will likely open up at some point next year.

