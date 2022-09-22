Police determine library bomb threat to be ‘from out state’

All Nashville public libraries are closed Thursday after a bomb threat.
All Nashville public libraries are closed Thursday after a bomb threat.(Mayor John Cooper)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after the Nashville Public Library was emailed a bomb threat Thursday morning.

Police were called about the bomb threat at about 10:30 a.m. Police said it was a “non-location-specific bomb threat.”

Central Precinct officers joined with staff in checking the downtown building, 615 Church St., for suspicious items, while officers from other precincts did the same at branch library locations.

Nothing out of the ordinary was found, police said. They later added that they believe the threat originated from out of state and is not credible.

Library leadership has closed all libraries for the rest of the day out of caution. The criminal investigation remains active.

Nashville Public Library issued the following statement:

Law enforcement agencies are also investigating similar incidents in Fort Worth and Denver. It is unclear if all three incidents are connected at this time.

Denver public libraries, Commerce City high school back open following threat investigations

