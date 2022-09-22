Road dedicated to a Sevier County businessman

Family members of the late Bud Ogle, community gathers to dedicate Larry Bud Ogle Drive in Kodak
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County businessman was remembered Thursday for his dedication to the community.

Family members of the late Bud Ogle and the community gathered to dedicate Larry Bud Ogle Drive in Kodak.

Ogle was a businessman and community leader serving on Gatlinburg City Commission and several Sevier County boards.

He was instrumental in the development of the industrial park off Interstate 40. The road leading there now bares his name.

“A great business person and certainly vital to Gatlinburg and the whole county in a lot of different areas. But we thought because of his service on those boards that it will be appropriate,” said County Mayor Larry Waters.

His wife, Cindy Ogle, said it’s an honor for her late husband to be remembered by the community in this way.

Family members of the late Bud Ogle and the community gathered to dedicate Larry Bud Ogle Drive...
Family members of the late Bud Ogle and the community gathered to dedicate Larry Bud Ogle Drive in Kodak.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Derek Geary
Suspect in deadly Alcoa road rage crash charged before
Jimmy Calloway
Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Hand, Foot, and Mouth
Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville

Latest News

Sevierville is named a top fishing destination for fall.
Sevierville named a top fall fishing destination
Gusts pick up to 20+ mph at times.
A cold front “blows” into town today
Family of passed infant to host Wears Valley event to share her story, raise awareness
Family of passed infant to host 3rd Wears Valley event to share her story, raise awareness
Wears Valley Fall Festival
Annual Wears Valley Fall Festival to take place in October