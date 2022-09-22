Road dedicated to a Sevier County businessman

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County businessman was remembered Thursday for his dedication to the community.

Family members of the late Bud Ogle and the community gathered to dedicate Larry Bud Ogle Drive in Kodak.

Ogle was a businessman and community leader serving on Gatlinburg City Commission and several Sevier County boards.

He was instrumental in the development of the industrial park off Interstate 40. The road leading there now bares his name.

“A great business person and certainly vital to Gatlinburg and the whole county in a lot of different areas. But we thought because of his service on those boards that it will be appropriate,” said County Mayor Larry Waters.

His wife, Cindy Ogle, said it’s an honor for her late husband to be remembered by the community in this way.

