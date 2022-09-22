Sevierville named a top fall fishing destination

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville is surrounded by plenty of fishing spots, and now it’s been recognized as one of the best in the country.

Greg Ward with Rocky Top Outfitter, is a profession angler. He gives guided tours around Sevierville showing people the best areas to catch a fish.

“I consider it, for streams, some the best fishing,” he said. “So it’s really really good. World class small mouth fishery. An then, you get to mix trout; we kind of have it made.”

Ward said when he got into the sport, he traveled all over looking for the best spots and what he came to realize was he didn’t need to travel far at all.

“Come to find out, the best smallmouth fishing is right here in Sevierville. I mean the Little Pigeon River in downtown Sevierville, and down along 66; I can’t find any better,” he said.

Ward said to find the best fishing spot, you want to look for bubbles in the water and also shade. For Sevierville, they say there is great fishing from the river to the lakes.

“We’re talking about crappie, walleye. There are so many different types of fish that you can catch here in Sevierville and the thing that’s so cool about it is that some of our fish, especially our smallmouth bass, are record setting,” said Amanda Marr with the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce. “There are different ways that people can get involved in fishing here, whether you’re a professional angler or you’re just looking to get into it for the first time and kind of try it out.”

Fishingbooker has just named Sevierville as one of the best fishing destinations in the country for fall. Fishingbooker, the world’s largest platform for booking fishing trips, has compiled a list of the best fall fishing destinations in the US for 2022, and Sevierville made the top nine.

Douglas Lake is another productive fishery very close to the city. If you’re looking for a change of scenery, then its productive waters could put you on all kinds of bass species, bluegill, catfish and crappie. For mountain stream fishing, nothing beats the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

