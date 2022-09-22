Siblings escape fire with two dogs, family displaced


A brother and sister escaped with their dogs
A brother and sister escaped with their dogs(MPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people and two dogs were rescued Thursday from a house fire that left them without a home.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 5000 block of Roxbury Drive right before 3 p.m., where flames and smoke were reported coming from the second story. Crews attacked the fire and quickly put it out.

Murfreesboro Fire Marshal Investigators said an 18-year-old man and his 17-year-old sister escaped from the home before fire crews arrived. The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns. His sister was not injured, according to officials.

The siblings managed to get one of their dogs out of the burning home, and firefighters rescued a second dog. Unfortunately, the family’s cat is still missing.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of the fire and said the investigation remains ongoing.

Volunteers with the Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross are assisting the family after the fire.

