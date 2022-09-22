Sunshine and cooler air returns heading into the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cooler, drier, and sunnier weather returns Friday! It’ll finally feel like fall with another fall front arriving later Sunday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures will drop quickly throughout the evening and overnight hours as this cold front continues to push through. It could be breezy at times with winds gusting up to 20 mph throughout the evening. The Fall Equinox is at 9:03 PM locally Thursday, so this is good timing. We’ll drop to the low 50s by Friday morning, with a cool breeze still up to 10 mph and a clearing sky!

We can spend the first full day of Fall in the mid-70s with sunshine Friday!

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered clouds increase Friday night and are in and out at times throughout Saturday. This leaves the day overall partly cloudy, with some more afternoon sunshine and a high of 82 degrees. A stray shower is possible in the morning and then again at night, but that I’m All Vol forecast is right in the middle of the day with more sun at times. We actually hit the high right at kickoff, so if you’re tailgating or in Neyland, at least it will cool off when we’re celebrating (hopefully) a win over Florida!

I'm All Vol forecast for Saturday's home game against Florida. (WVLT)

If you’re hoping for rain, the second cold front in your First Alert 8-Day Planner brings scattered rain and storms Sunday afternoon to evening, then pushes highs back to the 70s to start next week. We’ll have some nights in the upper 40s too!

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.