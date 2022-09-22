THP investigating deadly bicycle crash in Roane County
Dispatch says the call came in around 9:30 P.M. on Wednesday night
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:05 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly bicycle crash that happened on Wednesday night.
Roane County Dispatch says it happened around 9:30 P.M. at 1901 Harriman Highway.
Harriman Police Chief Baron Tapp confirmed to WVLT News Highway Patrol is investigating the fatality.
