THP investigating deadly bicycle crash in Roane County

Dispatch says the call came in around 9:30 P.M. on Wednesday night
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Tennessee Highway Patrol(Action News 5)
By William Dowling
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:05 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly bicycle crash that happened on Wednesday night.

Roane County Dispatch says it happened around 9:30 P.M. at 1901 Harriman Highway.

Harriman Police Chief Baron Tapp confirmed to WVLT News Highway Patrol is investigating the fatality.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Tenn. National Guard completes emergency air evacuation to rescue hiker just outside of Gatlinburg
Tenn. National Guard completes emergency air evacuation to rescue hiker just outside of Gatlinburg
