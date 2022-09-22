Two arrested after overdosing in car with child in back seat, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested after overdosing in a car with a child in the back seat, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said.

Officers responded Tuesday to the Emory Center children’s hospital to find two people-Timothy Hooks and Amber Cox-in a vehicle with a child in the back seat, according to the report.

“Upon my arrival, I observed the female suspect, Amber Cox, in the driver’s seat of the vehicle on her knees and leaning over towards the male suspect, Timothy Hooks,” the reporting officer said. The report also stated that hospital staff had already administered Narcan to Hooks.

Once both suspects woke up, they reportedly told officers that they had used heroin before driving the child, who had some medical issues, to the hospital.

Officers searched the vehicle and found heroin, marijuana “roaches” and red straws, the report said.

Hooks was charged with child abuse, contributing to dependency, possession and public intoxication. Cox was charged similarly, with an added DUI charge.

At this time, officials have not released information on the child’s condition, or who now has custody.

