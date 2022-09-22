Young-Williams asks for donations to help serve thousands of animals

The animal center provides temporary shelter to over 10,000 animals yearly
By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has asked people for help with donations as they provide food, water and shelter to over 10,000 animals yearly.

Items the non-profit specifically asked for include pet toys, beds and treats to help make their time at the shelter comfortable.

Justin Young with YWAC said the community already plays a big role to help them.

“We’re pretty full but we have a great community of adopters and fosters so we have places for these animals to go so we just thank the community for their support,” Young said.

The animal center has also asked animal owners who got animals from its shelter to share their animal love stories.

It’s part of the Petco Love Stories where shelters, which includes YWAC can earn up to $100,000. The families who share stories can receive prizes from both Petco and Bobs of Sketchers. Young said many of these love stories are heartwarming.

”My first day, I saw somebody come in at the end of the day, it was a pet who had been there for a long time so just to see the joy in that family’s eyes as well as the dog’s eyes, it’s amazing,” Young said. “So there are some great stories out there that we’re looking forward to seeing.”

The deadline to enter the contest is Oct. 15.

