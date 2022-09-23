CheckerNeyland creator reflects on unique stadium experience

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neyland Stadium will again be coated with the orange and white checkerboard as the stadium plans to #CheckerNeyland once again. ESPN College GameDay will also be in Knoxville making this weekend very similar to the 2016 University of Tennessee-Florida game.

Spencer Barnett thought of the idea to make the sections into different colors to give Neyland Stadium its own unique experience.

”We’re known for our Checkerboards so I just doctored up an image in Photoshop and tweeted it out. There it just grew legs and took off,” Barnett said.

After Barnett crafted the concept, it gained more traction from the university and fans.

“The fanbase just got really behind it and wanted to do it. By hook by crook it was going to get done whether the university wanted to do it that first year,” Barnett said.

Barnett did fear the fanbase might not like the idea at first, but after seeing the checkerboard concept around the entire stadium, he knew it would stick.

For those going to the Tennessee-Florida game, click here to see what color section you’ll be in.

Heading into the game, Tennessee is 3-0 for the first time since the 2016 season and is ranked No. 11 in the AP Top-25 Poll. Florida was placed on the list at No. 20.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Vol fans can watch the game on WVLT, as well as, in-depth coverage planned as part of the Big Orange Kick Off, featuring before and after game highlights.

