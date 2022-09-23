Cool for today, with more clouds at times and a few showers this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday is the first full day of Fall, and it feels like it! Now, this weekend does come with some changing views and some rain chances at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is a beautiful, clear, cooler start to the day! The low is around 53 degrees, which is about 5 degrees below average. The cool breeze out of the northeast, 5 to 10 mph, helps to keep fog from developing.

We’ll stick with below average temperatures all day, as we top out around 75 degrees. It’s a sunny day, with very low humidity. The breeze out of the northeast, 5 to 10 mph, continues.

Tonight does become mostly cloudy, with spotty rain possible, and a low of 54 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Those extra clouds are in and out throughout the day Saturday. This leaves the day overall partly cloudy, with some more afternoon sunshine and a high of 82 degrees. A stray shower is possible in the morning and then again in the late evening. The I’m All Vol forecast is right in the middle of the day, with more sun at times. We actually hit the high right at kickoff, so if you’re tailgating or in Neyland, at least it will cool off when we’re celebrating (hopefully) a win over Florida!

I'm All Vol forecast for Saturday's home game against Florida. (WVLT)

The clouds bring scattered rain Saturday night, with an isolated storm possible. A cold front is on the way, and as of now Sunday is looking to split up on the weather. Meaning, we’ll starting with more clouds and a few showers leftover, then see some partly cloudy views, but back to more evening clouds and a few showers and isolated storms Sunday evening into the early night hours. We’ll be around 80 degrees for a high Sunday.

The few showers and storms exit by Monday morning, and leave the First Alert 8-Day Planner in the 70s with sunshine for several days. We are keeping an eye on the tropics for you, as a system could church across the southeast late next week, and send more clouds and potential some rain our way.

