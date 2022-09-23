Downtown Knoxville movie theater bomb threat ‘completely false,’ KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Knoxville’s Regal Riviera movie theater was evacuated Thursday night on the report of a bomb threat that ended up being false, a report from the Knoxville Police Department states.

The calls stated that a man had brought in a suitcase containing a bomb, the report said. Officers said the man did enter with a suitcase, but he had done so after being searched, in line with Regal policy.

“Nothing suspicious was found and the man was allowed to enter,” the report said. “At some point after this, somebody reportedly yelled that there was a bomb in theater five, effectively causing the people inside the theater to panic and run out of the theater.”

Officers searched the theater and found nothing suspicious.

