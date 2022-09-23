Driver partially ejected from car after Knoxville crash

When crews arrived, they found a car on its side with the driver partially ejected from the windshield.
Rural Metro Fire crews respond to serious crash in East Knox County.
Rural Metro Fire crews respond to serious crash in East Knox County.(Rural Metro Fire)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a serious car crash at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday on Washington Pike at Adair Road in East Knox County, according to a spokesperson for Rural Metro Jeff Bagwell.

When crews arrived, they found a car on its side with the driver partially ejected from the windshield. Bagwell said a passenger in the car was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to Bagwell. The passenger was also transported, but Bagwell said the injuries were non-life threatening.

Another vehicle was involved, but the driver was not injured.

Bagwell urged people to wear their seatbelts. “Please slow down out there, and wear your seatbelts. It’s gonna be a great weekend, please don’t ruin it for yourself!” he said.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are investigating, according to Bagwell.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hand, Foot, and Mouth
Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville
Timothy Hooks and Amber Cox
Two arrested after overdosing in car with child in back seat, report says
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
Construction crews work at the site where a new bowling alley concept is coming to downtown...
New shops, restaurants, housing coming to downtown Maryville
John Johnson and Ahmed Hawkins
Knoxville SWAT, FBI raid near school leads to two arrests

Latest News

Deontae Peak
Authorities find missing Knoxville high school student
What you don’t know about Tennessee Spirit Squad
Daring stunts and no off-season: Inside University of Tennessee’s Cheer Team
Suspect airlifted after driving through parade
Macon deputy rams car speeding through homecoming parade route
If you are heading out to the game the weather looks nice
Few spotty showers Saturday morning, remaining cooler