Driver partially ejected from car after Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a serious car crash at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday on Washington Pike at Adair Road in East Knox County, according to a spokesperson for Rural Metro Jeff Bagwell.

When crews arrived, they found a car on its side with the driver partially ejected from the windshield. Bagwell said a passenger in the car was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to Bagwell. The passenger was also transported, but Bagwell said the injuries were non-life threatening.

Another vehicle was involved, but the driver was not injured.

Bagwell urged people to wear their seatbelts. “Please slow down out there, and wear your seatbelts. It’s gonna be a great weekend, please don’t ruin it for yourself!” he said.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are investigating, according to Bagwell.

