Everything you need to know for the Tennessee-Florida game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s football time in Tennessee in a big way as the Vols look to host the Gators at Neyland Stadium- here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Tennessee matchup against Florida.

Kick off is set for 3:30 p.m., but the game day fun starts in the morning. Beginning at 9 a.m., the Pride of the Southland marching band will be hosting an open rehearsal and marching to Neyland at 1:50 p.m. The Vol Walk is slated for just before at 1:25 p.m.

Of course, don’t forget to stop by G10 garage for WVLT’s live Big Orange Kick Off special. Before you stop by G10, you may want to check out ESPN’s College GameDay on The Hill.

For those of you who will be in Neyland on the big day, don’t forget that the game will be checkered. You can check which color you need to wear here. Also, you might want to refresh yourself on how Tennessee’s new mobile ticketing system works. If you won’t be inside the stadium, the university has you covered with a watch party in Vol Village.

While you wait for game day to get here, brush up on your University of Tennessee history with WVLT’s Brittany Tarwater, who took a special tour of campus. WVLT’s Amanda Hara also got an inside scoop at Tennessee’s Spirit Squad.

Parking can always be an issue on game day, especially one as important as a Florida game. WVLT has you covered on where you need to park here.

