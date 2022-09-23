FDA rushed to authorize COVID tests, IG report says

FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018 file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind...
FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018 file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency's campus in Silver Spring, Md.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A government watchdog report found the Food and Drug Administration’s rush to authorize COVID-19 tests early in the pandemic “came at a potential cost to test quality.”

The report from the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services was published Wednesday online.

In the first five months of the pandemic, the FDA issued more than 100 emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody serology tests.

According to the IG report, the rush resulted in “some problematic tests” being used.

Once those tests were on the market, the FDA had to take further action to address the issue.

The office of the inspector general recommended that the FDA “assess and, as appropriate, revise guidance for test EUA submissions.”

The report noted the FDA “concurred with its recommendations.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hand, Foot, and Mouth
Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
Timothy Hooks and Amber Cox
Two arrested after overdosing in car with child in back seat, report says
Construction crews work at the site where a new bowling alley concept is coming to downtown...
New shops, restaurants, housing coming to downtown Maryville
Christopher Keith Walker and Jacklyn Walker
Husband, wife arrested in car theft ring after manhunt, Roane Co. sheriff says

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast
Cool for today, with more clouds at times and a few showers this weekend
FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in ‘sham’ vote to join Russia
FILE - This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate...
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns
Fiona could be Canada’s strongest storm ever when it strikes this weekend. (CNN, NOVA SCOTIA...
Fiona: Canada braces for strongest storm ever as Puerto Rico copes