Few spotty showers Saturday morning, remaining cooler

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A perfect start to the first full day of Fall as cooler air has moved in with lower humidity. Clouds do increase through the evening and into the overnight as a weak disturbance passes by. A few spotty showers are possible to start the weekend with sunshine and clouds mixing for the afternoon. Better rain chances look to arrive for the second half of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Moving through the evening the weather looks to be just fine as temperatures cool into the upper 60′s for early evening and then steadily fall into the lower to middle 50s Saturday morning. Clouds will be on the increase as we see a slight return in moisture thanks to a weak disturbance and that could lead to a few areas seeing showers to start off Saturday.

If you are heading out to the game the weather looks nice (WVLT)

For the Tennessee game the weather looks to improve a little as we see more sunshine and a cloud mix, although a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Any rain that does fall will be spotty in nature and fast moving. Highs remain on the cooler side with most areas struggling to get out of the upper 70s with others remaining right around 80 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another round of showers and maybe a rumble of thunder are possible Saturday night into Sunday. Sunshine looks to return for the majority of the afternoon with a few clouds as well. Models are hinting at yet another round of rain possible Sunday evening before we dry out into Monday.

Next week looks to remain dry with Fall in full swing as temperatures are in the lower 70s during the afternoon with overnight lows back into the upper 40s. We’ll have to keep a watch on Tropical Depression 9 through the weekend and early next week as the possibility of some rain from the storm could be possible by late next week.

Cooler afternoons with a few showers this weekend (WVLT)

