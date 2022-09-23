INSTANT CLASSIC! West hands Alcoa rare loss to an in-state team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What a high school football game in Blount County. The Rivalry Thursday showdown featuring 5-0 teams West and Alcoa.

The Rebels ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 5A and the Tornadoes, the 7-time defending state champions, ranked No. 1 in Class-3A.

Alcoa would score on its first drive courtesy of a 9-yard run by quarterback Zach Lunsford. However, Lamar Brown’s team would answer with a scoring drive of their own and like Alcoa, courtesy of their quarterback as Carson Jessie scampered into the end zone.

Alcoa would take the lead right before halftime on a short Jordan Harris run to make it14-7 at the break.

After a missed extra point, the Tornadoes led 20-14 in the 4th quarter. Lunsford was intercepted by John Carlevato. The big man would run it all the way back for a touchdown. The PAT would give West the lead, 21-20.

Back came the Tornadoes and thanks to a special play. Lunsford hit Elijah Cannon, who pitched back to Harris, who ran all the way down to the West one yard line. Alcoa would score on the next play following the hook and lateral, regaining the 26-21 lead.

The visitors would not be denied - Jessie unloaded and found Ja’qurrius Wren on a diving catch deep in Alcoa territory. That would set up a one yard Brayden Latham touchdown run. West converted the 2-point try to make it a field goal game with about three minutes to go.

The Tornadoes had one last drive left in them and were aided by a late hit penalty. Alcoa would move into position for a shot at the end zone. Starter Zach Lunsford was dinged up on the drive and replaced by Eli Graf, who would be intercepted in the end zone by Ryan Scott.

29-26 is the final as Alcoa falls to an in-state team not named Maryville for the first time since 2014. West stays perfect at 6-0 while Alcoa falls to 5-1 after having their 16 game win streak snapped by the Rebels.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.