Knoxville native chosen for College GameDay guest picker

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The mystery has been solved! Knoxville native and WWE champion Bianca Belair announced she will be the guest picker for College GameDay ahead of the Florida game Saturday.

The Austin-East graduate retained her RAW Women’s Championship Belt in Nashville in July.

Belair defeated Becky Lynch, who she beat several months earlier to capture her first RAW Women’s Championship title at WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas, back in April.

The day is full of events; ESPN College GameDay is returning to campus, WVLT News will be live from campus as part of the Big Orange Kick Off from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Neyland will be checkered inside.

Heading into the game, Tennessee is 3-0 for the first time since the 2016 season and is ranked No. 11 in the AP Top-25 Poll. Florida was placed on the list at No. 20.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Vol fans can watch the game on WVLT News.

Can’t wait to see you tomorrow 🙌 https://t.co/bt95XN7maH — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 23, 2022

