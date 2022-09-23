Knoxville SWAT, FBI raid near school leads to two arrests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Wednesday raid by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the FBI at a home near a school led to two arrests, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

The raid happened around 6 a.m. at a home on Alki Lane, the report said. Inside, officers reportedly found two people, identified as John Johnson and Ahmed Hawkins, as well as the following:

A Glock 19

An Anderson AM-15 AR pistol

$2,545 in cash

One gram of marijuana

144 packages of grey powder believed to be heroin

Another 306 grams of suspected heroin

A Bersa handgun

Seven blenders believed to be used in the manufacturing of heroin

Six digital scales

A Glock 23

69 grams of pressed Adderall that tested positive for meth

A Ruger SR9

Both Johnson and Hawkins are convicted felons, the report said. Additionally, the home was located within a TCA Restricted Zone, which is a zone surrounding Giving Tree Montessori School with extra drug and weapons restrictions.

Johnson and Hawkins were charged with several drug and weapons charges.

