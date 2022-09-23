Knoxville SWAT, FBI raid near school leads to two arrests

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Wednesday raid by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the FBI at a home near a school led to two arrests, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

The raid happened around 6 a.m. at a home on Alki Lane, the report said. Inside, officers reportedly found two people, identified as John Johnson and Ahmed Hawkins, as well as the following:

  • A Glock 19
  • An Anderson AM-15 AR pistol
  • $2,545 in cash
  • One gram of marijuana
  • 144 packages of grey powder believed to be heroin
  • Another 306 grams of suspected heroin
  • A Bersa handgun
  • Seven blenders believed to be used in the manufacturing of heroin
  • Six digital scales
  • A Glock 23
  • 69 grams of pressed Adderall that tested positive for meth
  • A Ruger SR9

Both Johnson and Hawkins are convicted felons, the report said. Additionally, the home was located within a TCA Restricted Zone, which is a zone surrounding Giving Tree Montessori School with extra drug and weapons restrictions.

Johnson and Hawkins were charged with several drug and weapons charges.

