Knoxville SWAT, FBI raid near school leads to two arrests

Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Wednesday raid by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the FBI at a home near a school led to two arrests, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
The raid happened around 6 a.m. at a home on Alki Lane, the report said. Inside, officers reportedly found two people, identified as John Johnson and Ahmed Hawkins, as well as the following:
- A Glock 19
- An Anderson AM-15 AR pistol
- $2,545 in cash
- One gram of marijuana
- 144 packages of grey powder believed to be heroin
- Another 306 grams of suspected heroin
- A Bersa handgun
- Seven blenders believed to be used in the manufacturing of heroin
- Six digital scales
- A Glock 23
- 69 grams of pressed Adderall that tested positive for meth
- A Ruger SR9
Both Johnson and Hawkins are convicted felons, the report said. Additionally, the home was located within a TCA Restricted Zone, which is a zone surrounding Giving Tree Montessori School with extra drug and weapons restrictions.
Johnson and Hawkins were charged with several drug and weapons charges.
