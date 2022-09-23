Macon deputy rams car speeding through homecoming parade route


Suspect airlifted after driving through parade
Suspect airlifted after driving through parade
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macon County High School homecoming parade was halted after a driver being pursued by police was about to enter the parade route, according to school officials.

Daniel Cook, Interim Director of Macon County Schools, said a Macon County Sheriff’s deputy rammed the driver of the car around 1:45 p.m., preventing possible injuries to students and teachers lining the parade route.

“Macon County Schools is so appreciative of all responders and the quick reaction by faculty and staff of LES (Lafayette Elementary) and Central Elementary that prevented this from becoming so much worse,” Cook said in a statement.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said James S. Corum, 53, of Lafayette, was traveling north on Sycamore Street and fleeing local police during the Macon County High School homecoming parade. To avoid death and seriously bodily harm to students and teachers outside to watch the parade, Deputy Aaron Shipley, 30, entered the northbound lane striking Corum’s car head-on to end the pursuit.

A Macon County deputy crashed into a car head-on that was headed toward the route of the Macon...
A Macon County deputy crashed into a car head-on that was headed toward the route of the Macon County High homecoming parade.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)

The THP said Corum was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for treatment. Shipley was taken to Macon General in Lafayette with minor injuries.

Cook said the parade was stopped and buses began routes and students were dismissed at 2:30 p.m. He said several students are upset due to witnessing the incident. Each school will be prepared to address counseling concerns at the beginning of next week.

The THP said charges against Corum are pending.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette Police and other city agencies responded to the crash.

Macon County Families: During today’s parade, an uncontrollable driver came through the parade route. Macon County...

Posted by Macon County School District on Friday, September 23, 2022

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hand, Foot, and Mouth
Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville
Timothy Hooks and Amber Cox
Two arrested after overdosing in car with child in back seat, report says
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
Construction crews work at the site where a new bowling alley concept is coming to downtown...
New shops, restaurants, housing coming to downtown Maryville
John Johnson and Ahmed Hawkins
Knoxville SWAT, FBI raid near school leads to two arrests

Latest News

Rural Metro Fire crews respond to serious crash in East Knox County.
Driver partially ejected from car after Knoxville crash
Deontae Peak
Authorities find missing Knoxville high school student
What you don’t know about Tennessee Spirit Squad
Daring stunts and no off-season: Inside University of Tennessee’s Cheer Team
If you are heading out to the game the weather looks nice
Few spotty showers Saturday morning, remaining cooler