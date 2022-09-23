Pride of the Southland Band headed to Europe

The trip will take place from June 23 to July 3, 2023, costing $4,250 per person.
(WVLT News)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee’s Pride of the Southland Band will be heading overseas to perform in London, England, in the summer of 2023.

Director of the band, Michael Stewart, announced that the Pride had been invited to London Band Week. While there, they will have three main performances, including a London Tattoo, where the band will connect with other ensembles from across the country for a combined concert.

The Pride will journey through notable cities to see various sights of Scotland and England in the “once in a lifetime” experience while in Europe.

In addition to the current band members, the Pride has partnered with the UT Alumni Association to invite its band alumni. The “Tennessee Waltz Through the United Kingdom” package offers the “band family” stops in Scotland and North England before they perform with the Pride.

“This is a great way to see all the Pride’s performances while taking in the rich history of the UK with fellow alumni and family members of current Pride members,” Stewart said.

Additional information can be found here.

A message from Dr. Mike Stewart. alumni.tennessee.edu/bandtrip

Posted by The University of Tennessee Bands - Pride of the Southland Band on Thursday, September 22, 2022

