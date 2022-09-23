THP trooper shot during traffic stop on I-24 in Coffee Co.

TBI has taken over the investigation as the trooper remains hospitalized.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was shot on Thursday night following a traffic stop in Coffee County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), gunshots from the vehicle struck the trooper and he returned fire, hitting the suspect. Both remain hospitalized for their injuries. A source reports the trooper was struck in the shoulder.

TBI has taken over the investigation. The scene was cleared and I-24 was reopened early Friday morning.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

