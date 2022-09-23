Two arrested after man watches pornography on phone, pulls out drug pipe in front of police

Two people were arrested Wednesday after a man was spotted by an officer watching pornography on his phone and using a glass pipe, a report states.
Lucas Williams and Brittney McGill
Lucas Williams and Brittney McGill(JIMS)
By WVLT Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested Wednesday after a man was spotted by an officer watching pornography on his phone and using a glass pipe, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states.

The two, identified as Lucas Williams and Brittney McGill, were reportedly at the Tazewell Weigel’s when an officer saw Williams watching pornography on his cell phone in the passenger seat of a car while McGill filled it up with gas. The officer who wrote the report stated he was watching the two as McGill was “washing her car with a squeegee which is commonly used to clean windshields.”

The responding officer then called in a K9 unit, the report stated, and found meth, heroin, gabapentin, scales, a pipe and a handgun in the car. The officers also asked McGill if they could search her phone for messages stating she was involved in selling drugs, and she told them “maybe,” the report said.

Eventually, McGill and Williams admitted to being involved with the sale of drugs, the report said. The two face several drug charges.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

