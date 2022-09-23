What you don’t know about Tennessee Spirit Squad

Tennessee’s Spirit Squad aren’t just smiling faces; they’re dynamic athletes.
What you don’t know about Tennessee Spirit Squad
What you don’t know about Tennessee Spirit Squad(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Amanda Hara
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Spirit Squad aren’t just smiling faces; they’re dynamic athletes. WVLT’s Amanda Hara got an inside look at what it takes to cheer on the Vols, and she learned some things that you might not know.

“I think they see us as we’re just down there smiling and looking pretty, and then we start doing the skills we throw and they’re like ‘wow,’” said Caroline Simpson. She’s one of those smiling faces you see every game day.

Tennessee’s Spirit Squad is made up of cheerleaders, dance members and Tennessee’s own mascot Smokey the dog. They need to be strong, flexible and have the endurance to perform through games that can last hours.

The cheerleading team practices for two hours every day- and sometimes twice a day. They practice some pretty intense moves, sometimes being thrown into the air ten feet or higher.

“I like being able to do all the crazy stuff and I think it’s more thrilling than scary,” Simpson said.

Research shows cheerleading has the second-highest rate of catastrophic injuries, behind only football. This means working together and trusting teammates is key.

“Safety? Oh, it’s a big-time thing. These girls are not only our teammates, but they’re our sisters. We have to take care of them,” Jack Culpit said.

There’s also no off-season for cheerleading. Besides getting ready for and cheering in the national competition, they’re cheering for football games, basketball games, volleyball games and making hundreds of public appearances. They’re also two-time national champions.

Despite the physical demand, cheerleading is not considered a sport, at least not in the eyes of the NCAA. A federal judge ruled it doesn’t have the organization, post-season structure or rules to be considered a sport under Title IX. For many, however, it’s an inspiration.

“You never know who you’re going to inspire you’re always having little girls coming up and they want to be you one day and you just have to remember that when you’re out there and you have your uniform on,” Simpson said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hand, Foot, and Mouth
Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville
Timothy Hooks and Amber Cox
Two arrested after overdosing in car with child in back seat, report says
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
Construction crews work at the site where a new bowling alley concept is coming to downtown...
New shops, restaurants, housing coming to downtown Maryville
John Johnson and Ahmed Hawkins
Knoxville SWAT, FBI raid near school leads to two arrests

Latest News

If you are heading out to the game the weather looks nice
Few spotty showers Saturday morning, remaining cooler
Fans lined up outside Neyland Stadium
Everything you need to know for the Tennessee-Florida game
University of Tennessee
A history lesson from University of Tennessee tour guides
University of Tennessee student tour guides teach a history lesson with campus landmarks.
A history lesson from University of Tennessee tour guides