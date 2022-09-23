What you don’t know about Tennessee Spirit Squad

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Spirit Squad aren’t just smiling faces; they’re dynamic athletes. WVLT’s Amanda Hara got an inside look at what it takes to cheer on the Vols, and she learned some things that you might not know.

“I think they see us as we’re just down there smiling and looking pretty, and then we start doing the skills we throw and they’re like ‘wow,’” said Caroline Simpson. She’s one of those smiling faces you see every game day.

Tennessee’s Spirit Squad is made up of cheerleaders, dance members and Tennessee’s own mascot Smokey the dog. They need to be strong, flexible and have the endurance to perform through games that can last hours.

The cheerleading team practices for two hours every day- and sometimes twice a day. They practice some pretty intense moves, sometimes being thrown into the air ten feet or higher.

“I like being able to do all the crazy stuff and I think it’s more thrilling than scary,” Simpson said.

Research shows cheerleading has the second-highest rate of catastrophic injuries, behind only football. This means working together and trusting teammates is key.

“Safety? Oh, it’s a big-time thing. These girls are not only our teammates, but they’re our sisters. We have to take care of them,” Jack Culpit said.

There’s also no off-season for cheerleading. Besides getting ready for and cheering in the national competition, they’re cheering for football games, basketball games, volleyball games and making hundreds of public appearances. They’re also two-time national champions.

Despite the physical demand, cheerleading is not considered a sport, at least not in the eyes of the NCAA. A federal judge ruled it doesn’t have the organization, post-season structure or rules to be considered a sport under Title IX. For many, however, it’s an inspiration.

“You never know who you’re going to inspire you’re always having little girls coming up and they want to be you one day and you just have to remember that when you’re out there and you have your uniform on,” Simpson said.

