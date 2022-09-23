Woman who called police on Black birdwatcher loses lawsuit against former employer

By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) - A white woman who called 911 on a Black birdwatcher has lost her discrimination case.

Investment firm Franklin Templeton fired Amy Cooper after video of the incident went viral. It tweeted that it would not tolerate racism.

The video showed Cooper walking her dog in New York’s Central Park in 2020.

The man asked her to follow a rule about leashing the animal, and she told police he was threatening her.

She sued her former employer over her termination, but a judge has ruled her dismissal was legal.

