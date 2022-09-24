All eyes on Rocky Top: Lights shining on Knoxville as Gators come to town

A chance at a program changing win leaves the door wide open to impress recruits and football fans alike.
On Shields Watkins Field
On Shields Watkins Field(Rick Russo)
By William Puckett
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Rocky Top prepares to host one of the University of Tennessee’s biggest games in years, players and fans know what is on the table.

”I’m so excited for this week, I’m so excited for this weekend, I’m so excited for the rest of the weekend and I feel like we’ve been doing this for a while already, but you know we’re only three games in, we’ve got the fourth this weekend, and a whole lot more ahead of us and I’m pumped about it,” said wide receiver Grant Frerking.

Frerking is the owner of his own company, Metro Straw, he’s also become the Vols’ go-to in-house NIL guru.

He’s also a 6-year veteran of College Football, the tenured wideout knows what a weekend like UT-UF means to the city of Knoxville and its faithful.

Talking inside their office on Bearden Hill, co-founder of Spyre Sports Hunter Baddour knows this weekend could be huge to the university.

”I think it’s as big of a weekend we’ve had in a long time,” said Baddour. “There’s a ton of talent coming in.”

Baddour and Spyre have been at the forefront of the NIL space in college football, and UT.

While the waters of NIL are still murky, Spyre said a weekend like this can leave a lasting impression on recruits of the possibilities at Tennessee.

”The weather is going to be fantastic were 3-0 coming off a big road win at Pitt I think it’s going to be an unbelievable environment,” said Baddour.

”Those athletes have the ability to come and engage in the public whether it’s a major event was doing, a tailgate a birthday party were just kind of mobilizing them in creative ways all the time,” said Brandon Spurlock of Spyre Sports.

This weekend can go a long way in helping bring top talent to Knoxville, without even inking a deal.

”The stage that’s set this weekend is what people come to Tennessee for. you come to play in the spotlight, the primetime game on CBS you come here to get college game day here the student section sold out, Neyland sold out two weeks in ago checkered, people dream about this stuff,” said Frerking.

